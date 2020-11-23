Get involved

Workdays will continue through the year, as weather permits, on Dec. 5, 10 and 19 from 10 a.m. to 2 p.m. Volunteers should meet at the Island View parking lot at the Kankakee River State Park. For more information, reach out to Emma Leavens at emmaclareleavens@gmail.com

Volunteers should wear sturdy outdoor boots, long-sleeved shirts and long pants at all times of year, and dress for the weather. Bringing water, snacks or lunch is recommended. Since there are typically brush pile fires this time of year, it's good to recognize that burning embers can occasionally damage the clothes you wear. Tall rain boots are also useful for getting in and out of the boat. If you can, bring work gloves, loppers and hand-saws.