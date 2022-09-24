KANKAKEE — Kankakee Mayor Chris Curtis’ name is not on the ballot, nor are any of the Kankakee City Council members.

But they are all putting their names behind a referendum that is on the ballot.

One of the most important and critical measures will appear at the very end of the ballot for those voting in Kankakee.

Lee Provost, an award-winning reporter, has been writing local news stories for The Daily Journal since 1988. He is a lifelong resident of the region. Provost can be reached at lprovost@daily-journal.com.

Recommended for you