At 9:37 a.m. Sept. 11, 2001, a Boeing 757 is purposefully crashed into the west side of the Pentagon in Arlington, Va.
Fifty-nine victims aboard that plane perished as a result of that day's terrorist attacks involving a total of four hijacked planes.
The oldest was Navy veteran John D. Yamnicky, 77, a retired combat pilot who had flown three tours in the skies of Vietnam. The youngest was Dana Falkenberg, 3, who died along with her sister Zoe, 8, and her parents Charles and Leslie.
Most of the people aboard were Americans, but there were also two Chinese, an Australian, an Ethiopian, a South Korean and a citizen of the United Kingdom.
It was a Tuesday. The lightest travel day of the week out of Washington, it was the ideal day of the week to hijack a plane. The plane was two-thirds empty. American Airlines Flight 77 had taken off from Washington’s Dulles and was headed to Los Angeles when the terrorists took it over and turned it around.
When the plane struck the west side of the Pentagon, another 125 people, 55 of them members of the military and 70 of them civilian employees of the government, died. In an oddity of history, the attack took place 60 years to the day of the groundbreaking for the building. Constructed during World War II, when steel was in short supply because of the war, the Pentagon is basically reinforced concrete — 680,000 tons of sand. So the Pentagon, unlike the towers of the World Trade Center of New York, was bruised and battered, but survived.
Kankakee’s link
The date was the “witness to history” day for former Kankakeean Gary Betourne.
Betourne was in the Pentagon that day. A former member of the Air Force, he was then a civilian employee, working for the Undersecretary of Defense and charged with developing policy options for Secretary of Defense Donald Rumsfeld. Betourne worked with all the key elements of government. He worked with Congress and with the State Department, seeing “what gets carried out in government.” He wrote speeches and drafted official correspondence.
He was in his office on the fourth floor on the opposite side of the building when he heard the “thump.”
The day had begun just like any other day, he said. He had gotten to his office around 7:30 a.m. There was an announcement around 9 o’clock to turn on the TV. Betourne and his fellow workers watched in stunned disbelief as an airliner crashed into the first tower in New York City.
The Pentagon workers, many of whom were current or former aviators, wondered what was happening. “We were scratching our heads,” Betourne says.
A half-hour later, the second plane hit. “We knew it was a terrorist attack then,” he says.
After the plane hit the Pentagon, the fire alarm went off. Betourne was a quarter mile away from the strike. He and others headed outside. Employees there, he said, had plenty of safety drills, dating from the early ‘80s era of bomb scares. Once outside, Betourne could see the plume of black smoke where the plane had struck. Then he saw the stretchers, en route to carry the wounded.
His immediate concern: how to get home and how to contact his family.
“What were his family thinking?” he thought. “They were probably going nuts with worry.”
All cell service was down. No way to call home.
Of the terrorists, he felt anger, but at this point was still not sure exactly who to blame.
Normally, Betourne had a 35-minute commute to his home in Springfield, Va. (He still lives in the same house.) On this day, he was offered — and took — a ride from a co-worker. The drive was mired in brutal gridlock as everyone was leaving Washington. It took three and a half hours to get home.
When Betourne did walk through his front door, he was greeted with a “shriek of happiness" from his family. He went on to reassure his mom, Toni, then living in Newport News, Va.
The next day, Betourne, along with other Pentagon workers, was back on the job. “The wife,” he says, “was not at all excited about me returning to work.”
“It was a show of force,” he says.
The power was still out. The hallways were dark and the floor was covered in soot. Fire was still raging in part of the building’s attic.
“It was an eerie feeling,” he said. The crash had left what he calls a “small hole.” The building, he says, was “pretty darn hard” and the portion that was struck had just undergone a modernization.
Betourne did not play any role in planning for the retaliation after the attacks.
Today at 79, he’s been retired since 2011. His wife and mother have passed. His two daughters, Lori Osborn and Jill Restass, live in Texas. He keeps busy with genealogy and photography and is an avid bridge player, though COVID-19 has put that on hold.
His path to high responsibility in his nation’s service was an unusual one. He grew up on Wall Street in Kankakee and his family moved to the Meadowview area. After attending grade school at St. Patrick’s and in Bradley, he graduated from Bradley-Bourbonnais Community High in 1959.
He headed to Wichita State University, joining ROTC because it was a better alternative than awaiting the draft. In the Air Force, he trained at Navigator School. He worked in strategic reconnaissance, was stationed at Strategic Air Command headquarters and flew over Vietnam as an electronic warfare specialist inside C-130s and B-52s, monitoring and countering the enemy. He got to work with the forerunners of today’s drones.
Memories and memorials
Betourne personally knew two of the dead from that day. Bryan Jack, a senior budget analyst, was aboard Flight 77. Today there’s an elementary school named for him in Tyler, Texas. Michael McGinty was an Annapolis graduate and a former nuclear engineer who was working in insurance inside the World Trade Center towers.
The Pentagon was the first 9/11 site to have a memorial. Dedicated Sept. 11, 2008, it is a series of stainless steel and granite benches, each one of which bears the name of a victim. The benches have pools of water and reflecting lights that show in the evening. Now closed because of COVID-19, annually more than 200,000 people visit the site. It is the only part of the Pentagon where tourists may take photos. There is also a memorial chapel inside the Pentagon where the plane struck.
Betourne attended the memorial dedication, photographing President Bush as he spoke.
Bush told the audience that “when buildings fell, heroes rose.” Pentagon workers escorted co-workers to safety from smoke-filled hallways. “One of the worst days in America's history saw some of the bravest acts in America’s history," Bush said.
Betourne says that time has not dimmed his recollection of the tragedy.
“It will be in my mind forever. People thank me for my service,” he says, “but it’s really a bitter memory.”
