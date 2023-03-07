Zonta Club of Kankakee

The Zonta Club of Kankakee gathered for a Mardi Gras fundraiser on Feb. 25 where proceeds benefit local organizations Zonta partners with, including Clove Alliance, Harbor House, Fortitude Community Outreach and Garden of Prayer.

 Photo provided/Janet Krizik Schmidt

On March 8, International Women’s Day, Zonta International joins the global celebration of the social, economic, cultural and political achievements of women. The Zonta community also marks March 8 as Zonta Rose Day, a time to reflect on past achievements and honor the current efforts of individuals working toward gender equity.

Zonta Club of Kankakee President, Tami Galbreath, stated in a news release that, “International Women’s Day is a global holiday celebrated annually on March 8 as a focal point in the women’s rights movement, bringing attention to issues such as gender equality, reproductive rights and violence and abuse against women.

“Our club is active in our community supporting such agencies as Clove Alliance, Harbor House, Fortitude Community Outreach and Garden of Prayer through service, advocacy and financial support. We value these relationships and the work we are doing on a local level to help make the lives of women and girls better.”

