KANKAKEE — Kankakee resident, lawyer and Daily Journal columnist Joe Yurgine will be the featured speaker at an upcoming meeting of the Friends of the Kankakee Library.

The presentation will be at 7 p.m. Tuesday on the fourth floor of the Kankakee Public Library, located at the corner of Schuyler Avenue and Court Street in downtown Kankakee. The event is open to the public and admission is free.

Yurgine has been a Journal columnist for more than a decade. In recent years, he has authored a pro/con debate in current events topics with Ken Johnston.

