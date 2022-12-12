...SMALL CRAFT ADVISORY REMAINS IN EFFECT FROM 11 AM TO 6 PM CST
TUESDAY...
...GALE WATCH REMAINS IN EFFECT FROM TUESDAY EVENING THROUGH
WEDNESDAY AFTERNOON...
* WHAT...For the Small Craft Advisory, southeast winds to 30 kt
and significant waves to 5 ft expected. For the Gale Watch,
southeast winds to 35 kt and significant waves to 7 ft
occasionally to 9 feet possible.
* WHERE...Calumet Harbor IL to Michigan City IN, and Northerly
Island to Calumet Harbor IL.
* WHEN...For the Small Craft Advisory, from 11 AM to 6 PM CST
Tuesday. For the Gale Watch, from Tuesday evening through
Wednesday afternoon.
* IMPACTS...Strong winds can cause hazardous waves which could
capsize or damage vessels and reduce visibility.
PRECAUTIONARY/PREPAREDNESS ACTIONS...
Mariners should consider altering plans to avoid possible
hazardous conditions. Remain in port, seek safe harbor, alter
course, and/or secure the vessel for severe wind and waves.
&&
Weather Alert
...SMALL CRAFT ADVISORY REMAINS IN EFFECT FROM 11 AM TO 6 PM CST
TUESDAY...
...GALE WATCH REMAINS IN EFFECT FROM TUESDAY EVENING THROUGH
WEDNESDAY AFTERNOON...
* WHAT...For the Small Craft Advisory, southeast winds to 30 kt
and significant waves to 5 ft expected. For the Gale Watch,
southeast winds to 35 kt and significant waves to 7 ft
occasionally to 9 feet possible.
* WHERE...Calumet Harbor IL to Michigan City IN, and Northerly
Island to Calumet Harbor IL.
* WHEN...For the Small Craft Advisory, from 11 AM to 6 PM CST
Tuesday. For the Gale Watch, from Tuesday evening through
Wednesday afternoon.
* IMPACTS...Strong winds can cause hazardous waves which could
capsize or damage vessels and reduce visibility.
PRECAUTIONARY/PREPAREDNESS ACTIONS...
Mariners should consider altering plans to avoid possible
hazardous conditions. Remain in port, seek safe harbor, alter
course, and/or secure the vessel for severe wind and waves.
&&
Pretty Tough is a teen program offered by the Kankakee Public Library. Gift bags are given away at Pretty Tough events filled with items donated by local residents and organizations.
KANKAKEE — Kankakee City Life — Youth For Christ and the Kankakee Public Library are teaming up to bring programs Pretty Tough and Man Up together for the holidays. From 5:30-7 p.m. Tuesday in the 4th floor auditorium of the library, there will be a Pretty Tough/Man Up Christmas Celebration.
These programs are designed as a safe spaces for community youth to socialize and receive advice from mentors. While the programs generally are for teens, this special session is for youth in grades fifth through high school. There will be food, fun and giveaways.
Anyone interested in donating items for food and giveaways can bring items to the library’s second floor. For more information, go to lions-online.org.
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.