State's Attorney's Office Youth Advisory Board

Kankakee County State's Attorney Youth Advisory Board pose for a photo during its Feb. 28 meeting. At left is Chris Borchardt, community service coordinator with the state's attorney's office. Third from left is State's Attorney Jim Rowe. At center is Rowe's dog, Wrigley, who is a rescue.

 Daily Journal/Taylor Leddin-McMaster

On Saturday morning at Kankakee Community College, a 5K run/walk titled Rescue Run will kick off. The inaugural event is hosted by the Kankakee County State’s Attorney Youth Advisory Board.

When participants sign up, they will have the option to select which participating animal rescue they want their race funds to go toward.

The run will begin at 9 a.m., and at 9:20 a.m., the walk will begin. The day of the race, YAB will be accepting monetary donations as well as food, toys, newspaper and more for the involved shelters.

