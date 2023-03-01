Kankakee County State's Attorney Youth Advisory Board pose for a photo during its Monday meeting. At left is Chris Borchardt, community service coordinator with the state's attorney's office. Third from left is State's Attorney Jim Rowe. At center is Rowe's dog, Wrigley, who is a rescue.
The Kankakee County State’s Attorney Youth Advisory Board is working on a new fundraiser to benefit rescue animals in the community, which YAB president Katie Exton said is her “favorite thing we’ve done because I personally love animals.”
At Monday’s YAB meeting at Avis Huff Student Support Services Center, Exton, 17, and vice president Leah Johnson, 18 — along with about 10 other board members — discussed the plan for project.
On April 15 at Kankakee Community College, a 5K run/walk titled Rescue Run will kick off. When participants sign up, they will have the option to select which participating animal rescue they want their race funds to go toward.
Johnson said the idea was sparked by her volunteer work with River Valley Animal Rescue in Momence.
“I noticed that they needed significant help, then someone mentioned a 5K, and I brought up the idea of doing it for the local shelters/animal rescues because they’re kind of overlooked.”
“If I could adopt all the dogs in the world that need a home, I totally would,” Exton said.
Kankakee County State’s Attorney Jim Rowe attended the meeting with a special guest — his rescue dog, Wrigley.
“I appreciate what you’re doing; I know [the organizations] do, too,” Rowe said to the YAB, and noted he and his staff have worked with county rescues and shelters for many years.
Rowe explained the most difficult part of organizing a 5K is getting people to show up and encouraged YAB members to each bring five to 10 people.
“You gotta remind them that it’s not only a run but a walk, too,” Rowe continued. “Remind them of the cause.
“The success of this event is all going to depend on turnout,” he said.
RESCUE RUN
The run will begin at 9 a.m., and at 9:20 a.m., the walk will begin. The day of the race, YAB will be accepting monetary donations as well as food, toys, newspaper and more for the involved shelters.
The cost to register is $30, and each participant will receive a T-shirt. After the race, medals will be awarded to top runners. There will be snacks and refreshments available for participants.
RVAR and Kankakee County Animal Control will have adoptable pets on site during the race.
Registration ends April 12. For more information and to register, go to k3sao.com/rescue.
Taylor Leddin-McMaster is Life editor of the Daily Journal and editor of Lifestyles of Kankakee County. A graduate of Illinois State, she was featured as a prominent journalist by Thrive Global. Email: tleddin@daily-journal.com.
