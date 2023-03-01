State's Attorney's Office Youth Advisory Board

Kankakee County State's Attorney Youth Advisory Board pose for a photo during its Monday meeting. At left is Chris Borchardt, community service coordinator with the state's attorney's office. Third from left is State's Attorney Jim Rowe. At center is Rowe's dog, Wrigley, who is a rescue.

 Daily Journal/Taylor Leddin-McMaster

The Kankakee County State’s Attorney Youth Advisory Board is working on a new fundraiser to benefit rescue animals in the community, which YAB president Katie Exton said is her “favorite thing we’ve done because I personally love animals.”

At Monday’s YAB meeting at Avis Huff Student Support Services Center, Exton, 17, and vice president Leah Johnson, 18 — along with about 10 other board members — discussed the plan for project.

On April 15 at Kankakee Community College, a 5K run/walk titled Rescue Run will kick off. When participants sign up, they will have the option to select which participating animal rescue they want their race funds to go toward.

