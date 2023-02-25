Progress is streaming along on the Kankakee River in terms of the much-discussed Kankakee Riverwalk project.

The progress in terms of development options continued to be refined, but also in terms of private money being raised.

According to leadership of the Currents of Kankakee, the group charged with moving the project forward, more than $200,000 has been pledged locally toward development within the past few weeks.

Recommended for you