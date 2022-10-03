YMCA award winners

From left: Sid Downs, winner of the Jerry Blitz award, given to the top volunteer at the YMCA; Elayne James, winner of the Wes Walker Spirit award, given to the top employee at the YMCA; and Anthony Grant, winner of the Ray Lindner Service to Youth award, a community-wide honor.

 Daily Journal/Phil Angelo

The Kankakee Area YMCA has celebrated an extraordinary year.

Thursday, the YMCA held its annual dinner at the Quality Inn in Bradley. More than 220 people attended — the largest crowd in many years — filling the decorated ballroom as the YMCA handed out its most prestigious awards and noted some major goals achieved.

In the past year, the YMCA has opened a child care center on North Washington, following up on a strategic plan. Right now the center houses 37 children. That number could rapidly expand, says YMCA Executive Director Will Welsh. Another 70 to 80 children could be accommodated. The only thing standing in the way is the drive to hire qualified child care teachers.

