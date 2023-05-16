Wright in Kankakee/B. Harley Bradley

The B. Harley Bradley House sits at 701 S. Harrison Ave., Kankakee.

 Daily Journal/file

KANKAKEE — The American Alliance of Museums, the only organization representing the entire scope of the museum community, recently selected a new cohort of museums to participate in its 2023 Museum Assessment Program, including Wright In Kankakee — the Frank Lloyd Wright/B. Harley Bradley House.

Since its inception in 1981, the Museum Assessment Program has helped more than 5,000 small and mid-sized museums of all types strengthen operations, plan for the future and meet standards. With five types of assessments available, over 60% of AAM-accredited museums have participated in the program.

To participate in the Museum Assessment Program, museums choose from one of five institutional assessment types: Organizational, Collections Stewardship, Education & Interpretation, Community & Audience Engagement, or Board Leadership.

