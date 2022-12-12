...SMALL CRAFT ADVISORY REMAINS IN EFFECT FROM 11 AM TO 6 PM CST
TUESDAY...
...GALE WATCH REMAINS IN EFFECT FROM TUESDAY EVENING THROUGH
WEDNESDAY AFTERNOON...
* WHAT...For the Small Craft Advisory, southeast winds to 30 kt
and significant waves to 5 ft expected. For the Gale Watch,
southeast winds to 35 kt and significant waves to 7 ft
occasionally to 9 feet possible.
* WHERE...Calumet Harbor IL to Michigan City IN, and Northerly
Island to Calumet Harbor IL.
* WHEN...For the Small Craft Advisory, from 11 AM to 6 PM CST
Tuesday. For the Gale Watch, from Tuesday evening through
Wednesday afternoon.
* IMPACTS...Strong winds can cause hazardous waves which could
capsize or damage vessels and reduce visibility.
PRECAUTIONARY/PREPAREDNESS ACTIONS...
Mariners should consider altering plans to avoid possible
hazardous conditions. Remain in port, seek safe harbor, alter
course, and/or secure the vessel for severe wind and waves.
The Kankakee Youth Symphony Orchestra plays to a crowd of spectators and shoppers Saturday during the Winter Wander Market at the Kankakee Public Library.
Courtney Zimmerman, of Momence, and April Carroll, of Kankakee, hold tiny handmade dinosaurs from Specklefish Studio, one of the approximately 20 vendors at Saturday's Winter Wander Market at Kankakee Public Library.
The Kankakee Youth Symphony Orchestra plays to a crowd of spectators and shoppers Saturday during the Winter Wander Market at the Kankakee Public Library.
Daily Journal/Taylor Leddin-McMaster
Holiday shoppers enjoy over 20 local vendors Saturday at the Winter Wander Market at the Kankakee Public Library.
Daily Journal/Taylor Leddin-McMaster
Courtney Zimmerman, of Momence, and April Carroll, of Kankakee, hold tiny handmade dinosaurs from Specklefish Studio, one of the approximately 20 vendors at Saturday's Winter Wander Market at Kankakee Public Library.
KANKAKEE — While the Saturday skies were gray, spirits were merry and bright as the Kankakee Public Library, The Kankakee County Chamber of Commerce and the Kankakee Development Corporation hosted Winter Wander, celebrating downtown Kankakee during the holiday season.
Downtown businesses held special offers for shoppers throughout the day as the library welcomed over 20 vendors to its fourth floor auditorium for the Winter Wander Market. Tables of handmade decor, baked goods, jewelry and more gave shoppers the opportunity to find special somethings for those on their lists.
Video footage of yuletide logs played on the screens throughout the auditorium, and the largest screen served as a backdrop for a performance from the Kankakee Youth Symphony Orchestra.
