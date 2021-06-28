Jonathan Ward has used his gift of being one of the best football players to emerge from Kankakee and reach national fame as an NFL running back and special teamer with the Arizona Cardinals. But the Kankakee native and 2016 Bishop McNamara graduate knows the abilities he has between the lines have given him the platform to reach far and wide outside of them.
Ward took what he did at his inaugural Community Outreach Camp & Weekend last summer, a one-day event centered around a free football camp, and tripled it into three days this past weekend, which included an educational seminar at Kankakee High School, football camp at Bishop McNamara and a family fun day and picnic at Beckman Park that included COVID-19 vaccinations — all free.
“I just want to give something back for the kids to hold onto and for [Kankakee] to be home,” Ward said. “There’s someone out here [who] could potentially be the next president; they just need that spark. ... I’m on a major platform, being able to be in the NFL, so I’m just trying to use my platform for a positive outlook, not just for myself but for the community.”
At Saturday’s camp, about three dozen area youngsters learned from Ward and a handful of his former college teammates from Central Michigan University. Ward said he modeled his camp after that of another Irish graduate who played in the NFL, Tyjuan Hagler, whose camp Ward attended himself, as not everyone who finds success beyond their hometown returns to give back.
“A lot of people, when they leave, they try to stay away from here, but I just believe in giving that inspiration to that next kid,” Ward said. “A lot of people didn’t know it would be me [to make the NFL], but there’s a kid out there [who] knows he’s next, and I want them to know that I know how it is.
“I want to be that person they can come to with football, school or just going through crushes or whatever,” he added. “I just want to be that guy in this community kids can look up to, and when they hear my name, it’s always positive.”
Ironically, Ward hailed his outreach weekend as something put on by the community itself. Aside from his college teammates and his agent, Orlando Arnold, who flew in from Miami to assist with activities, all of the volunteers and people behind the scenes were Ward’s local friends and family members.
“From the people getting the water cups to the people making the T-shirts, it’s that love and and support from the people who wanted to see me succeed and want to see me make that change for the community,” Ward said. “This wasn’t my event, it was a community event.”
Next month, Ward will be back at his second training camp with the Cardinals, where he will be a part of an offense that was sixth in the NFL in total yards last season (6,153), seventh in rushing yards (2,237) and fourth in rushing touchdowns (22).
Although he will enter this season with a year of experience under his belt, Ward said he knows his drive needs to stay as high as it was a year ago, when he was an undrafted free agent trying to find his way onto the team.
“One of the veterans told me when I was coming into the league out of college that I had already played the most football I’ll ever play in my lifetime, and once you get to the league, it’s about seizing those opportunities,” Ward said. “That’s something I’m working for and preparing for that moment when it comes.”
With the stature that comes as a professional athlete, Ward is as treated with as much respect and admiration as he gives back to his hometown. Whether he plays for one more season or 15, his priorities will remain where he was raised to become not just a professional athlete but a community figurehead.
“I definitely appreciate the love and support from the ones [who] do support me; they treat me like a king when I come back,” Ward said. “It’s a heart-warming feeling for sure, and that’s something I want everyone to have when they come home; you don’t have to be a professional athlete; I just want that love spread around us all, and that’s something I want to see.
“My grandparents are from here; my family has been here from generations, and I’m trying to get it back to the stories they told me. I might not get it back to what it used to be, but I just want to make it better.”
