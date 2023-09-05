Waldron Road overpass construction (copy)
Cars head toward Aroma Park using one lane of the overpass on Waldron Road in Kankakee as construction to replace the bridge began in March 2022. The Illinois Department of Transportation announced that the project is now complete.

 Daily Journal/Tiffany Blanchette

The Illinois Department of Transportation announced that the Maple Street/Waldron Road bridge over Interstate 57 in Kankakee is complete and fully open to two-way traffic.

The $11.3 million project, part of Gov. J.B. Pritzker’s Rebuild Illinois capital program, is part of advance work leading to the $98.5 million reconstruction of the I-57 and Illinois 17 (Court Street) interchange (exit 312) in Kankakee.

Work began in March 2022 to replace the bridge, located a half-mile south of the Court Street interchange. The project consisted of lengthening the bridge and adding a shared bicycle and pedestrian path.

