Kankakee County Convention & Visitor's Bureau annual meeting
Nicole Gavin, executive director of the Kankakee County Convention & Visitors Bureau, talks about the organization’s purpose during the annual report luncheon on July 20 at the Majestic in downtown Kankakee.

 Daily Journal/Tiffany Blanchette

After doling out a total of $647,500 during the first round of Community Tourism Action Plan grants, Visit Kankakee County — the area’s convention and visitors bureau — is opening up a second round of funding applications for local businesses and organizations.

The grant funding is given in an effort to drive tourism and visitation to Kankakee County.

The next round of the CTAP grant program is available for government agencies, private and public businesses and community organizations to aid in the completion of both small and large projects that positively impact the visitor economy.

