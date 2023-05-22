A number of officials at the Veterans Assistance Commission of Kankakee County, are at their new offices at Suite 302, 581 William Latham Drive, Bourbonnais. From left: Michael Peeken, superintendent; David McCleery, veteran service officer; Amanda Sadler, administrative assistant; Ashley Appleton, veteran service officer; and Karen Smietanski, certified veteran advocate and assistant superintendent.
Karen Smietanski, veteran service officer, assistant superintendent, with the Veterans Assistance Commission of Kankakee County, speaks at the Kankakee County Veteran's Council Service Veterans Day event at the Kankakee County Museum in 2018.
Daily Journal/Phil Angelo
The Kankakee County Veterans Assistance Commission has moved to a new location.
And it is a location that is much more convenient for area veterans. The VAC has relocated to Suite 302, 581 William Latham Drive, Bourbonnais. It is now in the same location as the local Veterans Affairs Clinic.
Karen Smietanski, the Certified Veteran Advocate and Assistant Superintendent at the Veterans Assistance Commission, says the number of veterans requesting assistance at the local center has gone up dramatically. The number of requests has more than doubled, going from 200 per month to 500 per month.
