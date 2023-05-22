The Kankakee County Veterans Assistance Commission has moved to a new location.

And it is a location that is much more convenient for area veterans. The VAC has relocated to Suite 302, 581 William Latham Drive, Bourbonnais. It is now in the same location as the local Veterans Affairs Clinic.

Karen Smietanski, the Certified Veteran Advocate and Assistant Superintendent at the Veterans Assistance Commission, says the number of veterans requesting assistance at the local center has gone up dramatically. The number of requests has more than doubled, going from 200 per month to 500 per month.

Recommended for you