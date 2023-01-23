Kankakee Farmers' Market (copy)

Marketgoers stroll around the Kankakee Farmers’ Market in downtown Kankakee on the first Saturday in May 2022.

 Daily Journal/Tiffany Blanchette

The Kankakee Farmers’ Market will soon be accepting applications for vendors looking to participate in the 2023 season. The applications will go live on Jan. 31 at downtownkankakee.com, select the tab Farmers’ Market under Downtown.

The farmers’ market runs from 8 a.m. to noon Saturdays May through October at the intersection of South Schuyler Avenue. and Merchant Street. in Kankakee. Vendors sell products including local fresh produce, handmade goods and freshly-made, ready-to-eat foods.

In addition to vendors, the market accepts applications for musical acts looking to perform in the gazebo during the markets. Each Saturday features a different act.

