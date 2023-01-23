...SMALL CRAFT ADVISORY REMAINS IN EFFECT FROM 2 PM THIS
AFTERNOON TO 3 AM CST TUESDAY...
* WHAT...Southwest winds to 30 kt expected.
* WHERE...Portions of Lake Michigan.
* WHEN...From 2 PM this afternoon to 3 AM CST Tuesday.
* IMPACTS...Conditions will be hazardous to small craft.
PRECAUTIONARY/PREPAREDNESS ACTIONS...
Inexperienced mariners, especially those operating smaller
vessels, should avoid navigating in hazardous conditions.
&&
Marketgoers stroll around the Kankakee Farmers’ Market in downtown Kankakee on the first Saturday in May 2022.
The Kankakee Farmers’ Market will soon be accepting applications for vendors looking to participate in the 2023 season. The applications will go live on Jan. 31 at downtownkankakee.com, select the tab Farmers’ Market under Downtown.
The farmers’ market runs from 8 a.m. to noon Saturdays May through October at the intersection of South Schuyler Avenue. and Merchant Street. in Kankakee. Vendors sell products including local fresh produce, handmade goods and freshly-made, ready-to-eat foods.
In addition to vendors, the market accepts applications for musical acts looking to perform in the gazebo during the markets. Each Saturday features a different act.
Additionally, nonprofits may fill out applications for booths where they can share information on their organization with the public.
