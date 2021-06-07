Editor’s note: This story has been updated due to inaccuracies in information provided by the state police.
A Kankakee man died as a result of injuries sustained in a three-vehicle crash Sunday afternoon at U.S. Route 45/52 and 7000N Road in Kankakee County, Illinois State Police District 21 said in a news release.
Kankakee County Coroner Bob Gessner identified the victim as David L. Rayman, 57, of Kankakee.
The crash occurred at 4:09 p.m., according to state police.
Preliminary reports indicate Rayman's 2014 Toyota was traveling south on Route 45/52 and for unknown reasons entered into the northbound lanes, crashing head-on into a 2019 Acura traveling north.
A 2014 Nissan also traveling south behind the Toyota struck it following the initial impact.
Rayman was pronounced dead at the scene.
The driver of the Acura was not injured. The driver of the Nissan was transported to a local hospital with injuries. There were two passengers in the Nissan.
State police said no further information will be released at this time.
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.