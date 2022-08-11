KANKAKEE — Two new art exhibits have popped up in locations on Merchant Street in Kankakee — and they couldn’t be more different from each other.

Happening throughout the month of August at the Kankakee Public Library is “60 Years A Legend,” by Alan Byron Hampshire. The New York artist now lives in Kankakee and has previously taught art workshops at the library.

His current exhibit honors the 60th anniversary of Marilyn Monroe’s death on Aug. 4, 1962. Paintings on the library’s third floor depict different angles of Monroe.

Recommended for you