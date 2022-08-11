Three paintings of Marilyn Monroe hanging on the third floor of the Kankakee Public Library are part of artist Alan Byron Hampshire's exhibit, "60 Years A Legend." The exhibit honors the 60th anniversary of Monroe's death on Aug. 4, 1962.
Pieces in the exhibit "Beasts in their Biomes and Landscapes," hang on the wall at Merchant Street Art Gallery of Artists With Autism. At the forefront is "The Dragon," a marker and acrylic piece by Nellie Rose and Victoria Sexton.
Mixed media piece “Elijah and Me” by artist Jovan Ponnambalam is part of the exhibit “Beasts in their Biomes and Landscapes,” now on display at Merchant Street Art Gallery of Artists With Autism.
Mixed media sculpture "John Deer" by artist Jenna Varley is part of the exhibit "Beasts in their Biomes and Landscapes," now on display at Merchant Street Art Gallery of Artists With Autism.
KANKAKEE — Two new art exhibits have popped up in locations on Merchant Street in Kankakee — and they couldn’t be more different from each other.
Happening throughout the month of August at the Kankakee Public Library is “60 Years A Legend,” by Alan Byron Hampshire. The New York artist now lives in Kankakee and has previously taught art workshops at the library.
His current exhibit honors the 60th anniversary of Marilyn Monroe’s death on Aug. 4, 1962. Paintings on the library’s third floor depict different angles of Monroe.
More pieces are still being added, as is a special unveiling that is to come with Hampshire’s artist meet and greet, scheduled for 5:30 to 6:30 p.m. Aug. 15 at the library.
For more information, go to lions-online.org. Kankakee Public Library is located at 201 E. Merchant St., Kankakee.
Down the street at Merchant Street Art Gallery of Artists With Autism, a new exhibit opened on July 29. Running through Oct. 21, “Beasts in their Biomes and Landscapes” is an art show featuring different creatures in their environment and rolling landscapes of different types.
The show features paintings, dioramas, sculptures and more. One particular piece by Jovan Ponnambalam is mixed media, including paint and fabric.
Gallery director Janice Miller said that when Ponnambalam first started taking workshops around age 21, he wouldn’t say much other than repeating things others had said. When he wanted to share information on the gallery with his classmates, he was unable to communicate using his iPad because there was no button for “art gallery” in his communication app.
Miller said that this inspired him to talk because he wanted to share his hobby.
“We’ve had some real success stories and that’s one of them,” said Miller.
For more information, go to merchantstreetartgallery.org. Merchant Street Art Gallery of Artists With Autism is located at 356 E. Merchant St., Kankakee.
