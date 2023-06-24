Upon walking into the Kankakee County Humane Foundation, the first thing one might notice is the beautiful cattle dog mix sitting behind the reception desk.

The second thing of note would be her swollen back paw and the obvious pain it’s causing.

Tillie, the 1½-year-old pup, was brought to KCHF under extreme circumstances. A Pembroke resident, who had previously brought in dogs he’d come upon that needed shelter, contacted the foundation when he was asked by a neighbor to shoot Tillie.

Recommended for you