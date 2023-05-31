Grant recipients from the 2023 Community Foundation of Kankakee River Valley annual meeting pose for a photo on May 25. Recipients include: Robert Bushey, Blessings in a Backpack; Sarah Neill, Catholic Charities Diocese of Joliet; Kristin Jackson, Child Network; Alexandra Sossa, Farmworker & Landscaper Advocacy Project; Bill Yohnka, Kankakee Riverfront Society; Jenny Schoenwetter, Harbor House; Jill Fulton, Herscher CUSD2; Tim Westin, Riverside Healthcare Foundation; Will Welsh, Kankakee Area YMCA, Kerrie Blanton, Clove Alliance; Aaron Clark, Youth For Christ City Life Center; Julie Laron, Kankakee County Health Department, Nicole Smolkovich, Community Foundation of Kankakee River Valley; Shannon Carroll, Kankakee Community College; Mike Quigley, Kankakee River Valley Forest Preserve District; Deborah Dodt, Agape Community Outreach Mission; Brenda Wetzel, Pledge For Life Partnership; Lt. Latoya Surratt, The Salvation Army of Kankakee.
Nicole Smolkovich, executive director of the Community Foundation of Kankakee River Valley, addresses the crowd during the foundation’s annual meeting on May 25 at the Kankakee Country Club.
Photos provided
Grant recipients from the 2023 Community Foundation of Kankakee River Valley annual meeting pose for a photo on May 25. Recipients include: Robert Bushey, Blessings in a Backpack; Sarah Neill, Catholic Charities Diocese of Joliet; Kristin Jackson, Child Network; Alexandra Sossa, Farmworker & Landscaper Advocacy Project; Bill Yohnka, Kankakee Riverfront Society; Jenny Schoenwetter, Harbor House; Jill Fulton, Herscher CUSD2; Tim Westin, Riverside Healthcare Foundation; Will Welsh, Kankakee Area YMCA, Kerrie Blanton, Clove Alliance; Aaron Clark, Youth For Christ City Life Center; Julie Laron, Kankakee County Health Department, Nicole Smolkovich, Community Foundation of Kankakee River Valley; Shannon Carroll, Kankakee Community College; Mike Quigley, Kankakee River Valley Forest Preserve District; Deborah Dodt, Agape Community Outreach Mission; Brenda Wetzel, Pledge For Life Partnership; Lt. Latoya Surratt, The Salvation Army of Kankakee.
KANKAKEE — Thanks to the work of the Community Foundation of Kankakee River Valley, thousands of dollars have been given back to nonprofits, schools and community organizations.
The Community Foundation hosted its annual meeting Thursday at the Kankakee Country Club to announce grant recipients for the spring grant-making cycle.
The foundation awarded a total of $131,250 in its springtime grant cycle and three of its $10,000 grants are headed to the Kankakee Riverfront Society, Harbor House and Riverside Healthcare Foundation.
Jeff Williamson, Community Foundation Board chair for the past 12 months, honored retiring board member Karin Sailor.
In addition, the board of directors approved the new executive slate of officers for the 2023-24 year, including new chairman Jake Lee, who is also the Kankakee County auditor; past chair, Williamson; Beverly Hood, treasurer; and Nick Bufford, secretary.
Hood presented an overview of the 2022 financial report, sharing that the Community Foundation ended the year with $9.2 million in assets and awarded more than $469,000 in grants throughout the past fiscal year.
Executive Director Nicole Smolkovich highlighted some of the activities from the past year. The Community Foundation opened eight new funds, hosted quarterly Lunch and Learn sessions on various capacity building topics, continued the Nonprofit Coffee Talks and celebrated its 40th birthday with a masquerade ball.
In the past year, the Community Foundation played a vital role in launching the new Kankakee County CEO program by entering into a partnership with Midland Institute for Entrepreneurship to collaborate in the establishment and maintenance of a CEO program.
According to a news release from the foundation, this program is a revolutionary concept in entrepreneurship education as a community-driven model bringing schools and businesses together to transform students into the community’s business and thought leaders of tomorrow.
With the Community Foundation as their fiscal sponsor, the Kankakee County CEO Board of Directors recruited a total of 53 local businesses and individuals as investors at various levels to support the launch of this program, supporting the facilitator salary and other budgetary items.
Students will spend the first hour of their school day traveling to local businesses, learning the business model and creating their own microbusiness.
With their proceeds, they will then individually start their own businesses to sell products or services to the community at the CEO Trade Show.
Participating high schools include Bishop McNamara Catholic High School, Kankakee High School, St. Anne Community High School, Momence Community High School and Kankakee Trinity Academy.
Celebrating May’s Mental Health Month, Smolkovich gave a brief update on the Community Foundation’s mental health initiative, Project SUN, which formed in 2017 after the foundation was awarded a grant from the Illinois Children’s Healthcare Foundation to create a system of care for children’s mental health.
Debra Baron and her team have been working with community stakeholders to launch the “Just for the fun of it!” campaign to promote strong attachments between children and the important adults in their lives using research-based strategies developed by the Theraplay Institute. From that work, the “Play to Connect” program was created for parents to learn how to reinforce Theraplay principles at home.
Project SUN has also been working on several initiatives, from hosting a second round of “My Piece in the Puzzle,” which prepares community members to engage in conversations aimed at racial healing; submitting an affiliate application to the National Alliance of Mental Illness in order to host support groups in Kankakee County; and partnering with Pledge for Life Partnership Youth Advisory Council to involve high school students from various schools to promote mental wellness.
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.