KANKAKEE — Thanks to the work of the Community Foundation of Kankakee River Valley, thousands of dollars have been given back to nonprofits, schools and community organizations.

The Community Foundation hosted its annual meeting Thursday at the Kankakee Country Club to announce grant recipients for the spring grant-making cycle.

The foundation awarded a total of $131,250 in its springtime grant cycle and three of its $10,000 grants are headed to the Kankakee Riverfront Society, Harbor House and Riverside Healthcare Foundation.

