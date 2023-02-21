Theodore “Teddy” Roosevelt was never a Boy Scout.
But he would have loved to have been one.
Humanities scholar Clay Jenkinson gave that assessment Saturday, using Roosevelt’s own words. Jenkinson was in Kankakee, addressing an audience of 150 Scouts, their families and supporters, in a fundraiser for the local Rainbow Council of Boy Scouts, which covers Kankakee, Will and Grundy counties. The event raised an estimated $15,000 for Scouting.
Jenkinson, in character as Roosevelt with top hat, suit, vest, spectacles and cane, was speaking at the Kay Green Theater in the historic Lincoln Cultural Center in Kankakee. Jenkinson was dressed as the “Bull Moose” Roosevelt, about the time of the 1912 presidential campaign. Roosevelt, then running as a third-party candidate, got 29% of the vote, the best showing ever for a third-party presidential run. But it was still a defeat and his last political campaign.
Jenkinson covered a wide array of topics, scanning Roosevelt’s entire life, over an enthralling hour-and-a-quarter presentation.
Roosevelt, Jenkinson said, once told a group of Scouts that they got to do what he was unable to do as a child, spend a vigorous boyhood outdoors. Scouting was founded in 1908, long past Roosevelt’s childhood and the year Roosevelt left the White House. But as an adult, he entertained Scouts at his home at Sagamore Hill on Long Island and awarded medals to Scouts, according to data at the Theodore Roosevelt Center.
Roosevelt was elected the first honorary vice president of the Boy Scouts and was given the title of Chief Scout Citizen, the only person to ever have that distinction, according to the Roosevelt Center. Jenkinson said Roosevelt liked Scouting because it trained the body and where the body was trained, “the soul and the spirit” would follow. Roosevelt feared Americans were “becoming soft.”
He believed in reinvigorating the country in the footsteps of Davy Crockett and Daniel Boone.
The athletic life was important to Roosevelt. Jenkinson, speaking in the first person as Roosevelt, told the audience that as a child TR had asthma, which was then untreatable. The young Roosevelt could not attend school and had to be privately tutored. Seeking to build up his lungs, his father gave him coffee and cigars.
Roosevelt himself did pushups and situps and took up boxing. When Roosevelt’s doctor told him he should never “bolt up the stairs,” Roosevelt took to “running up every set of them he used.” Ultimately, he was a man “who climbed the Matterhorn on his honeymoon.”
THE WESTERN LIFE
One of his greatest adventures was the cowboy life in the Dakotas. He camped with a guide in September of 1883 hunting for buffalo. The small expedition woke up one morning to find that rain had fallen. They had slept in two inches of standing water. “The dude will give up now,” the guide thought. Roosevelt’s opinion: “This is fun.” His entire life was a struggle for achievement.
He was teased, the word today would be bullied, for wearing glasses. He was called “four-eyes” for wearing “storm windows.”
Hungry, with no supplies left, Roosevelt went to a tavern to order a steak. He despised saloons. A sarsaparilla man, he did not drink. A desperado, who had over-imbibed, was shooting up the bar, including plugging “the only clock in Montana.”
Holding a six-shooter in each hand, the lout announced that “four-eyes will stand a round for everyone.”
As the outlaw waved his guns overhead, Roosevelt timed a boxing combination perfectly. Right-left-right. The man went down. Both pistols fired. Both shots missed. The shooter hit his head and was down for the count.
That was another Roosevelt hallmark: “Avoid a fight if possible, but if you are in it — hit the guy hard.”
Roosevelt’s biggest fight was the Spanish-American War. He was the Assistant Secretary of the Navy at the time, but he wanted to get into combat. The president wanted him to stay at his job. His wife wanted him to stay in Washington, too. She was raising five children. “What do we do if you get yourself killed?” she asked him.
But Roosevelt’s father had avoided Civil War service. Then, you could get out of the draft by paying a “substitute,” which he did — twice. The New York family had connections to both the Union army and to the Confederate one, and, thus, lived an uneasy truce by staying out of the war. Teddy Roosevelt, too, believed if he ever was in the position of ordering someone else’s son into battle, he wanted the moral high ground of having served himself. So he went, and distinguished himself at San Juan Hill. He is the only president to receive the Medal of Honor.
Elected as the reform governor of New York, political bosses asked themselves, “What could they do to get rid of Roosevelt?”
“Let’s make him vice president,” Jenkinson explained to the audience.
THE MODERN PRESIDENT
Elevated to the presidency when William McKinley was assassinated, Roosevelt was a change-maker, not a caretaker, Jenkinson explained.
Roosevelt invited Booker T. Washington to dine at the White House. It was the first White House dinner invitation to an African-American.
Roosevelt intervened to settle a coal strike. Coal was essential to home heating then.
He helped negotiate the treaty ending the Russo-Japanese War, becoming the first president to win the Nobel Peace Prize.
No other president comes close to Roosevelt’s record as an environmentalist, either. He made up the idea of bird sanctuaries, set aside 150 million acres of National Forests and stretched the law to say that the Grand Canyon was a National Monument.
That came at a time when Uncle Joe Cannon, then the Speaker of the House, who represented Kankakee County, said that “not one cent should be spent for scenery.” Roosevelt just worked around him.
Roosevelt was, Jenkinson said, the first president to go down in a submarine, the first to fly in an airplane and the first to own a car. He was the first president to leave the country while in office. He dragged America into the 20th Century.
After his presidency, Roosevelt explored a river in South America, the “River of Doubt.” Today it is called the Rio Teodoro. Roosevelt lost 58 pounds on the expedition, and expected to die as the supplies ran out. He told his son Kermit to leave him behind. Kermit refused. “If I do that,” Kermit said, “mother would kill me.”
Not every aspect of Roosevelt is admired today. He was an unabashed imperialist. He built the Panama Canal, taking over where the French had failed. “They are the French,” Roosevelt said. He believed the Anglo-Saxon Race had a special mission, with the United States taking up that mantle as Great Britain began to fade. He believed, as Rudyard Kipling did, that the Anglo-Saxons were the “great civilizers of the world.” That belief is unpopular and not politically correct today.
He was high-handed. He sent the American fleet, repainted as the Great White Fleet, on a round-the-world cruise. There was not enough money in the budget for the idea. Congressmen reminded him of that.
“The fleet’s in the Philippines,” Roosevelt said of Congress. “If they want it back, they’ll have to appropriate more money.”
His ego was huge. Jenkinson said Roosevelt would have thought the size of his image on Mount Rushmore as “about right.” He would not have been enthused about spending eternity alongside the legal-minded Thomas Jefferson, for Roosevelt was a man of action.
No man enjoyed being president more. His was the first family in the White House since Lincoln’s. His children roller skated on the floors and used trays as sleds on the stairs.
His main regret was promising on the victorious election night of 1904 that he would not run again. Had he not promised that and stuck to it, he would have undoubtedly won election again in 1908.
Wife Edith lectured him. “Never do anything without checking with me first,” she told him.
