Theodore “Teddy” Roosevelt was never a Boy Scout.

But he would have loved to have been one.

Humanities scholar Clay Jenkinson gave that assessment Saturday, using Roosevelt’s own words. Jenkinson was in Kankakee, addressing an audience of 150 Scouts, their families and supporters, in a fundraiser for the local Rainbow Council of Boy Scouts, which covers Kankakee, Will and Grundy counties. The event raised an estimated $15,000 for Scouting.

Recommended for you