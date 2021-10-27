KANKAKEE — Three years ago, Grace Flynn moved from Bourbonnais to Kankakee. This past spring, she added a new addition to her home.
Just next to the walkway to her south Eighth Street home sits a free library made of white steel. Next to it is a planter with a flag that says, “Take a book, Leave a book.”
Tuesday, she held a trick-or-treat event on her lawn where local kids could come by for a treat bag and a book. She made up 54 treat bags, and went through her stock to select dozens of books for younger kids as well as pre-teens.
Within the first few minutes of the trick-or-treat event, a child stopped by and took home a copy of “Chicka Chicka Boom Boom.”
While most free libraries are found at parks or outside of businesses, it’s been a dream of Flynn’s to operate one from her home.
“I found out about the Little Free Library organization and I’ve always wanted to do it,” she said. “Finally, I saw that box online and was like, ‘I want that.’ So, I ordered it and, on April 3, I opened it up.”
Flynn said that the library has been a huge success with over 800 books having gone out in just seven months.
“The community has been just awesome,” she said, sharing that donations from the community allow her to operate.
Because of her ever-changing schedule, she always allows for donations to be left on her porch — unless it’s raining — and enjoys coming home from work to see how the inventory has changed.
Flynn said that her room looks like “a storage unit” with all of the books she has, all of which are organized in totes. About four times throughout the summer, she had tables of books outside of her house and many local book lovers enjoyed stopping by for a new read.
“I’m just waiting for more people to realize what it is,” she said of the setup, and invites local readers of all ages to stop by the free library located at 932 S. Eighth St., Kankakee.
For more information on the Little Free Library organization, go to littlefreelibrary.org.
