Cloudy this morning with thunderstorms developing this afternoon. A few storms may be severe. High 64F. Winds S at 15 to 25 mph. Chance of rain 80%..
Tonight
Windy...strong thunderstorms during the evening will give way to partly cloudy skies after midnight. Damaging winds and large hail with some storms. Low 37F. Winds SW at 25 to 35 mph. Chance of rain 100%.
...WIND ADVISORY IN EFFECT FROM 3 PM CDT /4 PM EDT/ THIS
AFTERNOON TO 1 PM CDT /2 PM EDT/ SATURDAY...
* WHAT...Southwest winds 20 to 30 mph with gusts up to 45 mph
expected this afternoon. West winds 25 to 35 mph with gusts up
to 50 mph expected tonight and Saturday morning.
* WHERE...Portions of central, east central, north central and
northwest Indiana.
* WHEN...From 3 PM CDT /4 PM EDT/ this afternoon to 1 PM CDT /2
PM EDT/ Saturday.
* IMPACTS...Gusty winds could blow around unsecured objects.
Tree limbs could be blown down and a few power outages may
result.
* ADDITIONAL DETAILS...Locally stronger winds are possible with
thunderstorms this afternoon and this evening.
PRECAUTIONARY/PREPAREDNESS ACTIONS...
Use extra caution when driving, especially if operating a high
profile vehicle. Secure outdoor objects.
Wrigley, a rescue dog belonging to Kankakee County State’s Attorney Jim Rowe poses for a photo during the Youth Advisory Board meeting in February. Rowe will be hosting an Animal Welfare Conference on April 13.
Kankakee County State’s Attorney Jim Rowe, in partnership with Animal Control & Adoption Center and the Kankakee County Animal Welfare Advisory Committee, will present the Animal Welfare Conference on April 13 at Kankakee Community College. The event will be held in the campus auditorium at 100 College Drive, Kankakee.
At 4:30 p.m., attendees can register and network ahead of the program, which runs from 5:30-8 p.m. and features various speakers, including special guest Jane McBride, Esq., founder and principal of Illinois Humane, an organization focused on cruelty and neglect investigations of companion animals and rehabilitation of animal victims. McBride is the former chair of the American Bar Association’s Animal Law Committee.
The event is free to attend and is open to animal welfare advocates, humane investigators, animal control officers, shelter staff and volunteers, fosters, law enforcement, prosecutors and all concerned citizens.
