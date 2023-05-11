Teen Mental Health and Wellness Summit

Kathi Myers, of the Samuel R. Myers Foundation for Suicide and Mental Health Awareness, speaks to high school students from area schools during the Teen Mental Health and Wellness Summit. The Samuel R. Myers Foundation is a nonprofit that aims to destigmatize mental health and share resources and strategies with those who are struggling.

 Photo provided/I-KAN

Bringing more awareness to the growing issues associated with mental health was a key focus of the recent Teen Mental Health and Wellness Summit.

On May 4, the Pledge for Life Partnership, the PFL Youth Advisory Council, Iroquois-Kankakee Regional Office of Education, Project SUN and the Kankakee County Health Department hosted the Teen Mental Health and Wellness Summit at the Kankakee Army Aviation Support Facility and Readiness Center.

The summit has been held since 2019.

