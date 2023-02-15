At 10 a.m. Saturday, Clay Jenkinson, a Rhodes Scholar and chief consultant at The Theodore Roosevelt Center, will portray the 26th president of the United States. The event is themed as a Chautauqua-type presentation and takes place at the Kay Green Theater at the Lincoln Cultural Center, 240 Warren Ave., Kankakee. Jenkinson, in character, will deliver a monologue and then answer questions from the audience.

The event is a fundraiser for the Rainbow Council of Boy Scouts. Money raised will benefit approximately 4,000 youth in Kankakee, Will and Grundy counties. General admission tickets are $20. Special-event tickets are $100 and include a meet-and-greet with Jenkinson after the event and entry into a drawing for several prizes, including a week-long trip in the Dakotas for four. Either ticket can be purchased in advance at rainbowcouncil.org.

The event is free for scouts in uniform and will count toward the completion of the American heritage merit badge.

