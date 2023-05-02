The 15th annual Walk A Mile In Her Shoes event kicked off Friday, hosted by Clove Alliance.

More than 30 participants carried signs along the mile-long march route through downtown Kankakee, many donning a pair of women’s shoes as a show of solidarity and commitment to ending violence against women.

Clove Alliance board president Damon Schuldt began the event by sharing the following statistics.

Photojournalist

Tiffany has been a photojournalist with the DJ since 2014 & Photo Editor since 2018. She covers everything from daily news, sports and Lifestyles magazine shoots. A Herscher grad, Tiffany received her B.A. in Journalism at Southern Illinois University.

