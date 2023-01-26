...SMALL CRAFT ADVISORY REMAINS IN EFFECT FROM 4 AM TO 10 PM CST
FRIDAY...
* WHAT...Southwest winds to 30 kt tonight becoming south Friday
and significant waves to 5 ft expected. A few gales to 35 kt
are possible.
* WHERE...Winthrop Harbor to Calumet Harbor IL, and Calumet
Harbor IL to Gary IN.
* WHEN...From 4 AM to 10 PM CST Friday.
* IMPACTS...Conditions will be hazardous to small craft.
PRECAUTIONARY/PREPAREDNESS ACTIONS...
Inexperienced mariners, especially those operating smaller
vessels, should avoid navigating in hazardous conditions.
&&
Tocarra Eldridge-Robinson, center, executive director of nonprofit Still I Rise, helps direct volunteers in November 2022 as snow falls during their Thanksgiving Dinner Box Giveaway in downtown Kankakee. Still I Rise will host a giveaway on Saturday.
Still I Rise, a local nonprofit organization giving back to people in need, will be hosting New Year Blankets, Clothing and Dinner Giveaway on Saturday at 5 Star Wings, 125 W. Station St., Kankakee.
The giveaway will begin at noon and a chicken and spaghetti dinner will be catered by 5 Star Wings. Items included in the giveaway are blankets, comforters, sweaters, hats, gloves, socks, T-shirts and more.
The event is free and will be first come, first serve while supplies last. Person must be present to receive food and supplies.
