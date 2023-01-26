Still I Rise provides ahead of holiday (copy)

Tocarra Eldridge-Robinson, center, executive director of nonprofit Still I Rise, helps direct volunteers in November 2022 as snow falls during their Thanksgiving Dinner Box Giveaway in downtown Kankakee. Still I Rise will host a giveaway on Saturday.

 Daily Journal/Tiffany Blanchette

Still I Rise, a local nonprofit organization giving back to people in need, will be hosting New Year Blankets, Clothing and Dinner Giveaway on Saturday at 5 Star Wings, 125 W. Station St., Kankakee.

The giveaway will begin at noon and a chicken and spaghetti dinner will be catered by 5 Star Wings. Items included in the giveaway are blankets, comforters, sweaters, hats, gloves, socks, T-shirts and more.

The event is free and will be first come, first serve while supplies last. Person must be present to receive food and supplies.

