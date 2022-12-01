...SMALL CRAFT ADVISORY REMAINS IN EFFECT FROM 6 PM THIS EVENING
TO 9 AM CST FRIDAY...
...GALE WATCH REMAINS IN EFFECT FROM FRIDAY MORNING THROUGH
SATURDAY MORNING...
* WHAT...For the Small Craft Advisory, south winds to 30 kt and
significant waves to 6 ft occasionally to 8 ft expected. For
the Gale Watch, south winds to 35 kt becoming west to 40 kt with
a few gusts to 45 kt, and significant waves to 9 ft
occasionally to 12 feet possible.
* WHERE...Portions of Lake Michigan.
* WHEN...For the Small Craft Advisory, from 6 PM this evening to
9 AM CST Friday. For the Gale Watch, from Friday morning
through Saturday morning.
* IMPACTS...Strong winds can cause hazardous waves which could
capsize or damage vessels and reduce visibility.
PRECAUTIONARY/PREPAREDNESS ACTIONS...
Mariners should consider altering plans to avoid possible
hazardous conditions. Remain in port, seek safe harbor, alter
course, and/or secure the vessel for severe wind and waves.
&&
Tocarra Eldridge-Robinson, center, executive director of nonprofit Still I Rise, helps direct volunteers Nov. 16 as snow falls during their Thanksgiving Dinner Box Giveaway in downtown Kankakee. Still I Rise will host a winter accessories and a dinner giveaway on Saturday.
Still I Rise, a local nonprofit organization giving back to people in need, will be hosting two giveaway events Saturday at 5 Star Wings in Kankakee.
The first is from noon to 1 p.m. at 5 Star Wings, 125 W. Station St., Kankakee. Still I Rise will host a giveaway of hats, gloves and scarves. The event is first come, first serve while supplies last. Person must be present for giveaway.
The second will run from 1-2 p.m. This will be the second annual Holiday Dinner for Seniors and the Less Fortunate. A free hot meal, catered by 5 Star Wings, will be provided while supplies last. No registration or ID is required.
