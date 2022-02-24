Weather Alert

...WINTER WEATHER ADVISORY REMAINS IN EFFECT UNTIL 6 AM CST /7 AM EST/ FRIDAY... * WHAT...Snow covered and slippery roads expected due to snow and freezing drizzle. Total snow accumulations of 2 to 4 inches expected, with total ice accumulations of a glaze. * WHERE...Portions of northwest Indiana and central, east central Illinois. * WHEN...Until 6 AM CST /7 AM EST/ Friday. * IMPACTS...Plan on snow covered roads and slippery road conditions. The hazardous conditions will impact this evening's commute and possibly impact the start of the Friday morning commute. PRECAUTIONARY/PREPAREDNESS ACTIONS... Slow down and use caution while traveling. In Illinois, the latest road conditions for Illinois can be obtained on the internet at www.gettingaroundillinois.com. In Indiana, the latest road conditions for Indiana are available by calling 1-800-261-7623 and visiting www.511in.org. &&