Still I Rise hosting public financial workshop Saturday

Daily Journal staff report
May 5, 2022

KANKAKEE — At 11 a.m. Saturday, Still I Rise will present "Boss Budgeting III" in conjunction with New York Life Insurance Company and the Economic & Community Development Agency.

The workshop will be conducted in the third-floor meeting room of the Kankakee Public Library, 201 E. Merchant St., Kankakee. The presenter will be financial services professional Dustin Prince.

The workshop is free and open to the public. A light lunch will be served. Call 815-933-0506 to RSVP.
