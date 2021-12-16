KANKAKEE — Starting at noon Saturday, Still I Rise and Top Box Foods will host their eighth annual Healthy for the Holidays Community Food Distribution. Those attending have the option to use drive-thru or walk-up services.
The items will be available at the Kankakee Farmer’s Market grounds (on the corner of Schuyler Avenue and Station Street) at 250 S. Schuyler Ave., Kankakee.
The organizations will be providing whole chickens, large fresh produce boxes, as well as toys, pajamas, T-shirts, underwear, kitchen utensils and accessories. All while supplies last.
This is a free event with no ID or registration required. For more information or to send donations, call 815-414-9614 or email info@Still-iRise.org.
