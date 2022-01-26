KANKAKEE — At noon Saturday, Still I Rise will be hosting a blanket and winter accessory giveaway and offer a to-go dinner at 321 S. Schuyler Ave., Kankakee (on the corner of Schuyler Avenue and Station Street).
The giveaway is designed to serve the homeless and individuals in severe need.
The meal will be a spaghetti and chicken dinner served with lemonade.
The winter accessory kit includes blanket/throw blanket, boots, hats and gloves and more. Hygiene kits include toothbrushes, deodorant, tissue, masks and more.
The giveaway is first come, first serve while supplies last. One meal per person present.
For more information, visit still-irise.org.
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.