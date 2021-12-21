Still I Rise - volunteers

Still I Rise volunteers distributed food and toys in a giveaway on Dec. 18. On Dec. 22, volunteers will be distributing dinner and winter accessories to the homeless and those in need.

 Still I Rise/Facebook

Daily Journal staff report

KANKAKEE — Starting at noon Wednesday on the corner of Schuyler Avenue and Station Street in Kankakee, Still I Rise will be hosting a chicken dinner with winter accessories giveaway. A chicken and spaghetti dinner will be catered by 5-Star Wings.

Winter accessories will be distributed in the form of “Winter Accessory Kits,” which includes hats, gloves, scarves, blankets, T-shirts, socks, toothbrushes, tissue and masks. Hats, gloves and scarves were donated by Kankakee Alderwoman Kelly Johnson.

This giveaway is to serve the homeless and those in need and will operate on a first come, first served basis while supplies last. One meal available per person and you must be present.

For more information or to send donations, call 815-414-9614 or email info@still-irise.org.