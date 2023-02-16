Senior Safety Fair comes to Herscher (copy)

Kankakee County State’s Attorney Jim Rowe, second from left, recently sponsored a Senior Safety Fair for County West residents held at Courtyard Estates in Herscher. More Mobile Senior Safety Fairs are on the calendar throughout Kankakee County.

 Photo submitted

The office of Kankakee County State’s Attorney Jim Rowe has several Mobile Senior Safety Fairs on the calendar throughout Kankakee County. Admission is free, as are refreshments. Each event will have speakers, vendors, prizes and more.

For more information, go to k3sao.com/seniors.

FEB. 16

