KANKAKEE COUNTY — “TRIAD is back!” announced Kankakee County State’s Attorney Jim Rowe and Sheriff Mike Downey in a news release. Their respective offices will lead the program’s revival in partnership with seniors and senior-serving organizations from across the region.

TRIAD is a cooperative effort aimed at reducing crimes against seniors in the county. Kankakee County’s TRIAD had been active since 1999; it ceased meeting in approximately 2013. The state’s attorney’s office and the sheriff’s department are able to restart this program after a decade of its absence from funding received by the Kankakee County State’s Attorney’s Office.

“Caring for seniors in our community is one of our greatest responsibilities; caring for those who once cared for us is one of our highest honors. TRIAD allows us to protect seniors from abuse, neglect and fraud, while allowing seniors to remain engaged in their community and continue to play a role in public safety and volunteerism. We are excited to bring TRIAD back to Kankakee County and I am thankful to lead this effort alongside the Kankakee County Sheriff’s Department and local senior organizations,” Rowe said in the news release.

