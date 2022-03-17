State Rep. Jackie Haas, R-Kankakee, is hosting a job fair from 9 a.m. to noon Wednesday, April 20, at Knights of Columbus, 187 S. Indiana Ave., Kankakee. Admission and workshops are free.
The day will feature three workshops:
• Effective search strategies for state employment: 9 a.m.
• “I have an interview — now what?” 10 a.m.
• How to write a resume to get you noticed: 11 a.m.
More than 30 employers are slated to take part, and additional employers are expected to sign on as the event gets closer.
For more information, call 815-523-7779 or visit rephaas.com.
