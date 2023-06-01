Freedom celebrated (copy)

Attendees stop to watch the fireworks during the 2022 Juneteenth Celebration Community Council's Freedom Festival at Pioneer Park in Kankakee. The show will return to Pioneer Park on June 17.

 Daily Journal/Tiffany Blanchette

Though only recently becoming a federal holiday, this is far from the first time Juneteenth will be recognized in Kankakee County.

The Juneteenth Celebration Community Council is holding several events leading up to and on June 19. For more information on the events listed below, call Frances Lewis at 815-272-7741, or go to facebook.com/1865JCCC.

JUNETEENTH LUNCH & LEARN

