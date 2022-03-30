The Salvation Army of Kankakee County food pantry is running low of certain items that help feed those in need in the community. Those who would like to donate to help restock the shelves, the food pantry is in need of: instant meals, crackers, pasta/sauce, cookies, condiments, baking ingredients, canned fruit and instant rice.
Items can be dropped off between 9 a.m. and 5 p.m. Mondays, Wednesdays and Fridays at 148 N. Harrison Ave., Kankakee.
For more information, call 815-933-8421.
