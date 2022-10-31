...DENSE FOG ADVISORY NOW IN EFFECT UNTIL NOON CDT TODAY...
* WHAT...Visibility less than one mile in dense fog.
* WHERE...Portions of central, east central and northeast
Illinois and northwest Indiana.
* WHEN...Until noon CDT today.
* IMPACTS...Hazardous driving conditions due to low visibility.
PRECAUTIONARY/PREPAREDNESS ACTIONS...
If driving, slow down, use your headlights, and leave plenty of
distance ahead of you.
Weather Alert
...DENSE FOG ADVISORY NOW IN EFFECT UNTIL 4 PM CDT THIS
AFTERNOON...
* WHAT...Dense fog will reduce visibility to less than a mile.
* WHERE...Calumet Harbor IL to Michigan City IN, and Wilmette
Harbor to Calumet Harbor IL.
* WHEN...Until 4 PM CDT this afternoon.
* IMPACTS...Low visibility will make navigation difficult.
PRECAUTIONARY/PREPAREDNESS ACTIONS...
If you must navigate, proceed with caution. Use proper fog
signals. Make sure all running lights are on. Remember to use
your radar and compass.
Great Mouse Race 2019 attendees await the reveal of Winner’s Wheel.
If you hear the pitter patter of small feet running throughout the Knights of Columbus in Kankakee on Nov. 12, don’t call the health department.
It’s simply the entertainment behind the 6th annual Great Mouse Race, hosted by the River Valley Special Recreation Association. This organization, based in Bradley, provides community-based therapeutic recreation to individuals with disabilities or special needs.
This annual event is a major fundraiser for the organization, which works in conjunction with the Bourbonnais Township, Kankakee Valley and Limestone Township park districts.
For those worried about interacting with mice, fear not.
The mice are in an enclosed and contained six-lane race track that is about 16 feet long. Participants buy “Mouse Money” at the beginning of the night and then bet with this money.
RVSRA’s Executive Director Pam Bright said that the event typically garners around 200 attendees.
“We’re excited to have the event back this year… It’s the most fun event you’ve never been to!” said Bright.
The mouse race came about six years ago as RVSRA developed a foundation to help raise funds that are outside of the organization’s normal operating budget. The foundation was created to help provide resources to the association for equipment, supplies, scholarships and more.
There will be seven races throughout the night. In between the races there is a stationary Winner’s Wheel with 50 colored slots on it. Participants buy a card that has a number on it (one through 50). Then a mouse is on the middle of the wheel, and whatever number the mouse walks to, that cardholder wins a prize. This takes place six or seven times throughout the night.
There also will be opportunities to play Plinko and the Big Six Wheel. These games, in addition to the main races, allow winners to receive tickets that they can then put into a raffle for prizes. There will be a table with prizes on display, and participants will place tickets in the bucket of the prize that they hope to win.
New this year is an additional game similar to a ring toss where players can purchase a ring to attempt to toss onto a bottle of wine. If they ring a wine bottle, they get to take it home.
Additionally, the night will feature a silent auction with prizes including a three-night stay at Wisconsin Dells, skybox tickets for the Chicago Bulls, dinner at the Kankakee Country Club, and a Sandy Pines Golf Course gift card and box of golf balls ($350 value).
Staff and volunteers help bring the annual event to fruition.
Bright gave thanks to the foundation’s treasurer, Peggy King.
“She has worked countless hours for the past six months to make sure this fundraiser is a success.”
Tickets are $25 and include appetizers and two drinks, and ticket holders’ names are automatically entered to win prizes. Tickets are available 8:30 a.m. to 4:30 p.m. Monday through Friday at RVSRA’s office at 1335 E. Broadway St., Bradley.
Tickets also can be purchased over the phone by calling 815-933-7336 and they will be held at will call. There also will be tickets available at the door.
Doors open at 6 p.m., with the first race at 7 p.m. The Knights of Columbus is located at 187 S. Indiana Ave., Kankakee.
Taylor Leddin-McMaster is Life editor of The Daily Journal and editor of Lifestyles of Kankakee County. A graduate of Illinois State, she was featured as a prominent journalist by Thrive Global. Email: tleddin@daily-journal.com.
