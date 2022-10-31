If you hear the pitter patter of small feet running throughout the Knights of Columbus in Kankakee on Nov. 12, don’t call the health department.

It’s simply the entertainment behind the 6th annual Great Mouse Race, hosted by the River Valley Special Recreation Association. This organization, based in Bradley, provides community-based therapeutic recreation to individuals with disabilities or special needs.

This annual event is a major fundraiser for the organization, which works in conjunction with the Bourbonnais Township, Kankakee Valley and Limestone Township park districts.

Recommended for you