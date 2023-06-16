In the spring, Nancy Moore spends her free time working with the American Cancer Society and Relay For Life of Kankakee County. In the winter, she is busy helping families in need at Christmastime.

Throughout the year, she works as the patient liaison for Riverside Healthcare, as she has for 22 years.

For the past 35 years, Moore has been involved with ACS. She moved to Kankakee from Indiana 28 years ago, the same year Relay For Life came to the area. Moore has been involved since its local inception. Along with her family and worldly possessions, she brought with her from Indiana her volunteer efforts with United Way.

Recommended for you