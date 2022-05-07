KANKAKEE — On Sunday, May 22, the 32nd annual Rhubarb Fest returns. Vendors will fill the Kankakee County Museum grounds as well as the Civic Auditorium with their arts and crafts, food and more.
The museum is located at 801 S. 8th Ave., Kankakee.
Local nonprofits and businesses will be sharing what’s going on in the community, too. This year, there will be a dime toss, kids’ tent, classic and old car shows, pie-eating contest, live entertainment and tours of the Taylor One Room Schoolhouse and historic Dr. Small home.
The day runs from 10 a.m. to 4 p.m. and will include a performance by “Harmonica Jack” Kreslin outside of the Dr. Small home.
Inside the museum will be rhubarb and strawberry-rhubarb whole pies and slices available for purchase. Debuting at the festival will be a new exhibit following the story of the Small family as well as the annual Kankakee Art League Show.
“Come enjoy the beginning of spring and experience a taste of rhubarb at our beloved 32nd Annual Rhubarb Festival,” said Veronica Featherstone, museum executive director.
Those interested in participating in the pie-eating contest or car show can register online at kankakeecountymuseum.com. Whole pies can also be pre-ordered online on Kankakee County Museum’s website until May 14.
