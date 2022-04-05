KANKAKEE — The Rhubarb Festival, hosted by Kankakee County Museum, will return on May 22 with some new features this year.
New to this year’s event will be a pie-eating contest as well as a drive-in/display of vintage and classic cars. Registration for both is now available.
The event will also feature live entertainment, food, vendors and more.
The 32nd annual festival will be from 10 a.m. to 4 p.m. at the museum at 801 S. 8th Ave., Kankakee.
To register for the contest or car show, or to obtain a vendor application, visit kankakeecountymuseum.com.
