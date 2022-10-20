Marijuana (copy)
Plans are in the works for a Kankakee-based marijuana dispensary. 
 Duluth News Tribune/File

KANKAKEE — An adult-use marijuana retail site appears to be set for Kankakee’s eastern border, and it will be part of the Ricky Rockets Fuel Center complex.

The Kankakee Planning Board, by a 5-2 vote, approved the conditional use permit Tuesday for an adult-use cannabis dispensary.

Because the planning board is only an advisory arm to the Kankakee City Council on conditional use permit requests, the matter will go before the full city council at its Nov. 7 meeting.

Lee Provost, an award-winning reporter, has been writing local news stories for The Daily Journal since 1988. He is a lifelong resident of the region. Provost can be reached at lprovost@daily-journal.com.

