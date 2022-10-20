Bradley cannabis sites

While the Kankakee cannabis site begins to take shape, the two recreational marijuana retail sites in Bradley also continue to progress.

Bradley Finance Director Rob Romo said GRD Illinois LLC, which is developing the former Pier 1 Import store immediately west of Northfield Square mall, and the Deer Park Partners' site, in the former Aldi grocery store on Locke Drive, have progressed.

Romo said the State of Illinois have granted the permit for both locations, but the needed state license which allows for the operation has not yet been issued.

In an Oct. 11 update from the Illinois Department of Financial & Professional Regulations website, all three sites were listed on its list of 185 new licenses are being issued. The three licenses are within District 9, which is Kankakee County.

There are 17 regions in Illinois. The regions are known as BLS Regions, meaning Bureau of Labor Statistics.