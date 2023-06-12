Hundreds of feet pounded the track Saturday at Bishop McNamara Catholic School to help the American Cancer Society.

The 28th annual Relay For Life of Kankakee County, presented by Riverside Healthcare, hosted over 500 participants including cancer survivors and caregivers, who were honored with the first and second lap of the event, respectively.

During the event, Nancy Moore, a patient liaison at Riverside Healthcare, was surprised and presented with the American Cancer Society Glen Marcum Community Engagement Award. Moore, a relay team captain and committee member for 28 years, has helped raise thousands of dollars for the ACS.

Photojournalist

Tiffany has been a photojournalist with the DJ since 2014 & Photo Editor since 2018. She covers everything from daily news, sports and Lifestyles magazine shoots. A Herscher grad, Tiffany received her B.A. in Journalism at Southern Illinois University.

Recommended for you