Laura Anderson, of Kankakee, speaks about her experience being a cancer survivor Saturday during the Relay for Life event at Bishop McNamara Catholic High School. Anderson, 43, shared that, like many people, she never expected cancer to happen to her. "Then there it was. That c-word. The word nobody wants to hear," she said. "Cancer."
Nancy Moore, a patient liaison at Riverside Healthcare, is presented with the American Cancer Society Glen Marcum Community Engagement Award on Saturday during the Relay For Life of Kankakee County. Moore, a relay team captain and committee member for 28 years, has helped raise thousands of dollars for the ACS. Presenting the award is Diane Zuelke, sister of the late Glen Marcum and ACS volunteer, and Deb Boniface, left, an ACS volunteer.
Hundreds of feet pounded the track Saturday at Bishop McNamara Catholic School to help the American Cancer Society.
The 28th annual Relay For Life of Kankakee County, presented by Riverside Healthcare, hosted over 500 participants including cancer survivors and caregivers, who were honored with the first and second lap of the event, respectively.
During the event, Nancy Moore, a patient liaison at Riverside Healthcare, was surprised and presented with the American Cancer Society Glen Marcum Community Engagement Award. Moore, a relay team captain and committee member for 28 years, has helped raise thousands of dollars for the ACS.
The Kankakee County event, which is consistently the top-fundraising event in the region, raised more than $99,000 as of Sunday evening, according to the event’s website. This total typically increases as donations continue to be tallied.
The fundraising goal for the year is $210,000. To learn more about this year’s event and its fundraising, go to tinyurl.com/2p9upnbe.
Funds raised help the American Cancer Society attack cancer in dozens of ways, each of them critical to achieving a world without cancer — from developing breakthrough therapies to building supportive communities, from providing empowering resources to deploying activists to raise awareness, according to a news release.
To kickoff the fundraising season, Relay for Life of Kankakee County committee member Debbie Caise, event co-chair Jim Rowe and participant Kay Fisher, all three cancer survivors, participated in the #RelayFirstLap national event on Jan. 10 in downtown Kankakee.
Tiffany has been a photojournalist with the DJ since 2014 & Photo Editor since 2018. She covers everything from daily news, sports and Lifestyles magazine shoots. A Herscher grad, Tiffany received her B.A. in Journalism at Southern Illinois University.
