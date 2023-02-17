Among the throngs of dancers in the Super Bowl LVII halftime show was a bit of Kankakee County.

Jael Vickery, 19, originally of Kankakee and a Bishop McNamara graduate, was one of the dancers performing with Rihanna on Sunday night. 

"I blacked out for the entirety of that performance, I was just thinking ‘If I mess up this timing right now I’m gonna be so mad,'" the Grand Canyon University sophomore said with a laugh.

Recommended for you