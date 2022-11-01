KANKAKEE — Parents, grandparents and other caregivers with children receiving mental, emotional and behavioral health services in Kankakee County are invited to Cyndi’s Caregiver Craft Class hosted by Project SUN.

This class will be held from 6 to 8 p.m. Nov. 28, at B. Harley Bradley House at 701 S. Harrison Ave. in Kankakee. This event is intended to provide a fun outlet for stress reduction.

Participants will be making “Pill Bottle Snowmen” Ornaments. It just takes a couple of hours, old pill bottles, paint, adhesive, string and your fingers. No prior experience is needed. Materials will be provided.

