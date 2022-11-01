...DENSE FOG ADVISORY REMAINS IN EFFECT UNTIL 10 AM CDT THIS
MORNING...
* WHAT...Visibilities under one quarter mile in dense fog.
* WHERE...Portions of eastern Illinois generally east of
Interstate 55 and northwest Indiana.
* WHEN...Until 10 AM CDT this morning.
* IMPACTS...Hazardous driving conditions due to low visibility.
PRECAUTIONARY/PREPAREDNESS ACTIONS...
If driving, slow down, use your headlights, and leave plenty of
distance ahead of you.
&&
The B. Harley Bradley House sits at 701 S. Harrison Avenue in Kankakee.
KANKAKEE — Parents, grandparents and other caregivers with children receiving mental, emotional and behavioral health services in Kankakee County are invited to Cyndi’s Caregiver Craft Class hosted by Project SUN.
This class will be held from 6 to 8 p.m. Nov. 28, at B. Harley Bradley House at 701 S. Harrison Ave. in Kankakee. This event is intended to provide a fun outlet for stress reduction.
Participants will be making “Pill Bottle Snowmen” Ornaments. It just takes a couple of hours, old pill bottles, paint, adhesive, string and your fingers. No prior experience is needed. Materials will be provided.
This is also the perfect opportunity to connect with other caregivers and learn more about their experiences.
Prior registration is required by noon on Nov. 27. Register at bit.ly/3sN2Nk4 or on Project SUN’s Facebook page, Project SUN Kankakee.
Project SUN Caregiver Classes are open to parents and caregivers with children in Kankakee County under age 21 who experience mental, emotional, and behavioral health concerns.
