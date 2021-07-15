Merchant Street Music Festival

Fans crowd the stage at the 2019 Merchant Street MusicFest in Kankakee. After a year off due to the pandemic, the event is set to return July 30 to 31.

 Daily Journal/David Volden

KANKAKEE — Presale tickets are now available for purchase at the Kankakee Public Library for the Merchant Street MusicFest set for July 30 and 31 in downtown Kankakee. Tickets are $8 for one day, and $15 for both festival days. Cash or credit card accepted.

Tickets will be available at the third-floor Adult Services Desk until 7 p.m. Thursday, July 28. Tickets will be $10 a day at the gate during the event and will be cash only.

Merchant Street MusicFest is a two-day music festival held in downtown Kankakee at the Harold and Jean Miner Square, 199 S. East Ave., Kankakee. Questions can be directed to the Kankakee Public Library by calling 815-939-4564.