KANKAKEE — Presale tickets are now available for purchase at the Kankakee Public Library for the Merchant Street MusicFest set for July 30 and 31 in downtown Kankakee. Tickets are $8 for one day, and $15 for both festival days. Cash or credit card accepted.
Tickets will be available at the third-floor Adult Services Desk until 7 p.m. Thursday, July 28. Tickets will be $10 a day at the gate during the event and will be cash only.
Merchant Street MusicFest is a two-day music festival held in downtown Kankakee at the Harold and Jean Miner Square, 199 S. East Ave., Kankakee. Questions can be directed to the Kankakee Public Library by calling 815-939-4564.
