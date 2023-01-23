Vote by mail (copy)

Postcards for vote by mail options will soon be sent out to Kankakee County residents.

 Hans Pennink/AP photo

Voters in Kankakee County will soon receive a postcard explaining an option for voting by mail.

Kankakee County Clerk Dan Hendrickson said: “You may now apply to permanently be placed on vote by mail status.”

The postcard to voters will include an application to be permanently placed on this list, and an explanation of the new law that created the list.

Recommended for you