...SMALL CRAFT ADVISORY REMAINS IN EFFECT FROM 2 PM THIS
AFTERNOON TO 3 AM CST TUESDAY...
* WHAT...Southwest winds to 30 kt expected.
* WHERE...Portions of Lake Michigan.
* WHEN...From 2 PM this afternoon to 3 AM CST Tuesday.
* IMPACTS...Conditions will be hazardous to small craft.
PRECAUTIONARY/PREPAREDNESS ACTIONS...
Inexperienced mariners, especially those operating smaller
vessels, should avoid navigating in hazardous conditions.
Postcards for vote by mail options will soon be sent out to Kankakee County residents.
Voters in Kankakee County will soon receive a postcard explaining an option for voting by mail.
Kankakee County Clerk Dan Hendrickson said: “You may now apply to permanently be placed on vote by mail status.”
The postcard to voters will include an application to be permanently placed on this list, and an explanation of the new law that created the list.
Those on the permanent vote by mail list will automatically receive a ballot in the mail 40 days in advance of any general, consolidated or primary election. When they receive the postcard, voters have four options related to the new permanent vote by mail list:
• Apply to receive a ballot in advance of every Kankakee County election, stating which party’s ballot the voter wants for primary elections. They will cast their ballots by mail.
• Apply to receive a ballot by mail for only elections that do not require a party designation.
• Apply to receive a ballot solely for the 2023 Consolidated Election.
• Do nothing and not be placed on the list. They will continue to vote at their polling places on election day, vote early, or vote by mail as allowed in the past.
This new voting option was put into place by Illinois law in June 2021. Illinois is one of several states to have this option for their voters. Hendrickson said he is required by law to send the letter and application to all voters in Kankakee County prior to every Consolidated and General Election.
This law part of a trend to encourage voting by mail.
“There is the convenience of early voting from home. In some of the larger polling places, it relieves the pressure of long lines at the end of election day,” he said in a news release.
“In general, [voters] have the benefit of sitting at home, researching the candidates and taking their time to fill out a ballot. If you want to vote by mail, you don’t have to remember to request the ballot,” Hendrickson added.
Other advantages of permanent voting by mail relate to possible bad weather on an election day, and more convenience for people with a disability, limited mobility or transportation concerns.
Hendrickson reminds voters that while the whole country is trending to early voting and mail-in ballots, regular Election Day will continue in Kankakee County.
“The polls are going to be open. You will still have the option to do what you’ve always done and vote on election day if that’s your preference,” he said. “When we get that application back, that’s when something will change. Or if you choose not to apply now, you can always come back later to the County Clerk’s office and ask for an application to be put on the permanent vote my mail list.”
Hendrickson said the ballots will be sent by Feb. 23 for those who return an application asking to be on the permanent vote by mail list, or are already on that list. Hendrickson noted that some voters might get similar letters from other groups who are encouraging permanent voting by mail.
Despite other mailings, he is required to send a letter from her office to every Kankakee County voter. Voters only need to file one application.
For questions and more information, visit the office at 189 East Court Street in Kankakee, call 815-937-2990 or email at countyclerk@k3county.net.
