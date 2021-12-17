KANKAKEE — At 7 p.m. Monday, Jan. 31, the Kankakee Police Department and Kankakee Township Fire Protection District will play in a police vs. fire charity basketball game.
The game will be held at the KVPD Rec Center, 150 N. Indiana Ave., Kankakee, and entry is $5 per person.
All proceeds will benefit the First Responders Children's Foundation, which provides college scholarships to children whose first responders' parents have either died in the line of duty or have become permanently disabled.
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.